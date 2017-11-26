LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and injured hundreds in Las Vegas are giving thanks for each other.

Victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting and their families reunited for a Thanksgiving potluck Saturday.

More than 100 people attended the dinner at the Henderson Convention Center, some even flying in for the occasion.

Many say it helps to be with others who understand their anguish, especially with the holiday season.

Organizers say it is the first of several get-togethers survivors have planned.

They also want the ordeal to stay in the public’s consciousness.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire on the festival crowd last month from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino before killing himself.