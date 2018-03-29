LAS VEGAS (AP) — Longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal newsman Glenn Cook has been promoted to the position of executive editor and vice president for news.

The newspaper reported the move on Tuesday, a day after Review-Journal Editor-in-Chief J. Keith Moyer was promoted to the position of publisher.

The 47-year-old Cook has served as managing editor since March 2016. Before that, he was the newspaper’s interim editor.

Moyer said Cook has done an outstanding job leading the newsroom’s day-to-day operations the last two years and is well-prepared for his new role.

A 21-year veteran of the newspaper who previously worked at The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Cook won several state and regional awards for column writing and editorial writing in his more than 11 years on the Review-Journal’s editorial page.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com