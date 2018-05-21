LAS VEGAS (AP) — Members of Congress have announced that the Las Vegas metropolitan area received a $5 million grant to help protect the valley against potential terror attacks.
KSNV-TV reports that Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Democratic Rep. Dina Titus said Monday that Las Vegas has received the grant from the Department of Homeland Security, under the Urban Area Security Initiative.
The initiative program analyzes the safety of high-risk urban areas to determine if they have the resources to prevent or respond to potential terror attacks.
Titus’ office said the grant for 2018 is nearly double the grant of about $2.9 million that Las Vegas received for the 2017 fiscal year.
___
Information from: KSNV-TV, http://www.mynews3.com/index.php