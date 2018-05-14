LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mother of a man killed after he was put in a chokehold by a police officer last year has sued the Las Vegas police department.
Trinita Farmer alleges in the lawsuit filed Sunday that three officers did not intervene when her son, Tashii Brown, was restrained by Officer Kenneth Lopera on May 14, 2017.
Attorney Andre Lagomarsino says he hopes the lawsuit will lead to the department eliminating the use of the department-approved lateral vascular neck restraint.
Lopera, who was dismissed from the department, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office. His criminal case is pending.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has filed a lawsuit against the department.
A police spokesman said Sunday the department does not comment on pending litigation.