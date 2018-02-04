LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting.
They say two men were involved in a physical fight inside the market near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses say the fight carried outside where more words were exchanged.
Police say one man got inside of his car to leave while the other man followed and another struggle ensued.
That’s when the man inside the car pulled out a gun and shot the other man.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the shooter drove away and witnesses have provided a description of the suspect and his getaway vehicle.
There was no immediate word Sunday from police if the suspect has been located.