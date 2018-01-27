LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was waving a gun, ignored commands to drop it and instead pointed it toward officers.
A police statement says the shooting occurred Friday night in the downtown area after officers responded to a report of a man waving a gun.
Police Capt. Chris Little said in a video statement that the shooting occurred as the man ran into traffic.
The man’s identity wasn’t released. Police say his injuries aren’t life-threatening.
