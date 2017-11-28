LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they are looking for an armed suspect who fled from the Bellagio casino-resort after he demanded money from a cashier area.
Police say the man wore a mask when he approached the poker cage around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Las Vegas police officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says per policy the department does not release whether the suspect took off with or without money.
Authorities say the man fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada license plates.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
Ocampo-Gomez says detectives are going through surveillance video to try to locate the suspect.
MGM Resorts International owns the Bellagio casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip. The company in a statement says it is cooperating with authorities.