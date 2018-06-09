LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a detective shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect who allegedly got back in his car, put it in gear and attempted to flee after initially complying with detectives’ command to get down on the ground.
Police say the shooting occurred Saturday when the armed suspect stopped at a convenience store to get gas while detectives investigating eight armed robberies over the two weeks had him under surveillance.
Police say the suspect was hospitalized in stable condition, a gun was found in his vehicle and a female passenger also was taken into custody.
No identities were released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic