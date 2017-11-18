LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his estranged wife.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday just before 8 a.m. in the home of 41-year-old Nicole Nguyen.

Responding officers found 51-year-old John Fitzgerald Gonzalez outside the home and Nguyen in the garage with a wound to her torso.

Their 6-year-old son was in the home but unharmed.

Gonzalez told police he went to the home with two firearms and that one went off accidentally when the couple was engaging in sex.

In a police report, investigators said they found that description “implausible.”

According to court documents, they were in the process of divorcing.

It was not immediately known Saturday if Gonzalez had an attorney.