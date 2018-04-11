LAS VEGAS (AP) — A recent report says Las Vegas in 2017 brought in nearly $60 billion in total spending tied to tourism.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Jeremy Aguero, principal at Applied Analysis, presented an economic benefit report Tuesday for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The report says $34.8 billion of the total $58.8 billion in tourism came from direct spending, or money spent at hotels, restaurants, on transportation and shopping, among other expenditures.

The report says the average visitor to Las Vegas accounted for $824 in direct spending. Some 42.2 million people visited the city last year.

The report indicates $10.1 billion came from indirect spending, which is money spent by tourism suppliers or vendors. Also, $13.8 billion was spent by workers in the tourism industry whose jobs benefit from visitor spending.

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com