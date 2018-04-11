LAS VEGAS (AP) — A recent report says Las Vegas in 2017 brought in nearly $60 billion in total spending tied to tourism.
The Las Vegas Sun reports Jeremy Aguero, principal at Applied Analysis, presented an economic benefit report Tuesday for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The report says $34.8 billion of the total $58.8 billion in tourism came from direct spending, or money spent at hotels, restaurants, on transportation and shopping, among other expenditures.
The report says the average visitor to Las Vegas accounted for $824 in direct spending. Some 42.2 million people visited the city last year.
The report indicates $10.1 billion came from indirect spending, which is money spent by tourism suppliers or vendors. Also, $13.8 billion was spent by workers in the tourism industry whose jobs benefit from visitor spending.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
___
Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com