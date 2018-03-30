COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Las Vegas-based airline says it will stop its service in Colorado Springs citing a lack of demand.
The Gazette reports the low-fare carrier Allegiant Air says it will halt flights to Colorado Springs on April 29 after 16 years.
Allegiant spokeswoman Krysta Levy said Wednesday that the company’s decision was based entirely on the lack of demand in the area.
It is the second airline to leave the city in the past six months.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Allegiant offered round-trips flights between Las Vegas and Colorado Springs on Fridays and Sundays while its competitor Denver-based Frontier offers daily flights between the cities.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com