LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area school district has approved a $320,000 contract for its new superintendent.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the board over Clark County School District approved the three-year contract Thursday for Jesus Jara.

Jara is currently the deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida. He will start the Nevada job in mid-June.

Jara’s base pay is nearly 14 percent higher than retiring Superintendent Pat Skorkwosky’s salary of about $280,000.

The contract includes an allowance for a personal vehicle and some discretionary money as well as up to $10,000 for relocation.

At the discretion of the board, Jara can earn an annual performance bump of up to 5 percent of his salary.

The board hired Jara in May. He was one of six candidates interviewed in April.

