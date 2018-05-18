LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area school district has approved a $320,000 contract for its new superintendent.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the board over Clark County School District approved the three-year contract Thursday for Jesus Jara.
Jara is currently the deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida. He will start the Nevada job in mid-June.
Jara’s base pay is nearly 14 percent higher than retiring Superintendent Pat Skorkwosky’s salary of about $280,000.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW
The contract includes an allowance for a personal vehicle and some discretionary money as well as up to $10,000 for relocation.
At the discretion of the board, Jara can earn an annual performance bump of up to 5 percent of his salary.
The board hired Jara in May. He was one of six candidates interviewed in April.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com