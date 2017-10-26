LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas aviation officials say the city’s airport is on track to break its year-end record as September marked the seventh consecutive month it logged more than 4 million passengers.

Figures from the Clark County Department of Aviation show that the McCarran International Airport saw a more than 2 percent increase in passenger volume last month as compared to September 2016.

More than 36 million people have flown in or out of the Las Vegas airport this year, putting it on pace to reach past the year-end record of nearly 48 million set in 2007.

Despite the overall increase last month, the airport’s top four scheduled carriers all experienced declines between 2 percent and 3.5 percent as compared to the same month last year.