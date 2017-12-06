LOS ANGELES (AP) — A destructive wildfire that erupted early Wednesday in Los Angeles burned not far from The Getty Center, the $1 billion home to the J. Paul Getty Museum and related organizations in Sepulveda Pass.

The fire did not immediately cross the wide expanse of the pass to the Getty side, but if it had, the facility is prepared.

The campus was built with architectural and mechanical fire protection systems as well as landscape design and vegetation management to prevent fires from threatening the facility.

The museum houses collections ranging from pre-20th century European paintings to Roman and Greek antiquities, tapestries, photographs and manuscripts.

The Getty Center was closed the day before the fire to prevent harm to its collection from smoke from existing fires in Los Angeles County. It remained closed Wednesday.