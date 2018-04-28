LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces police say a man riding a bicycle was hospitalized after being shot and wounded by an officer after an unsuccessful traffic stop and a pursuit that included a second officer.
The Police Department’s account of the Friday night incident didn’t say what circumstance might have prompted the officer to shoot the 29-year-old man but said an apparent handgun was found at the scene near the man’s bicycle.
Police said the incident is under investigation by a multi-agency task force and that the officer who fired his gun will be placed on administrative duty.
No identities were released.
