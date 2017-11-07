LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces has hired Patrick Gallagher as its new police chief.

City Manager Stuart Ed announced the hiring Tuesday.

Gallagher has been the police chief in Santa Fe.

He will succeed Las Cruces police chief Jaime Montoya, who is retiring at the end of this year.

Gallagher has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience.

He previously was police chief in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and also worked with the New York City Police Department as deputy inspector and captain/internal affairs bureau division commander.

Gallagher will take charge of the Las Cruces Police Department on Jan. 15.