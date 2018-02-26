LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Officials in Las Cruces are hoping to attract more film productions to southern New Mexico.
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports the Las Cruces City Council is set to vote on an incentive that would offer a 10 percent rebate to attract more experts in the film industry to the southern part of the state.
The city also is considering purchasing film sets from an unnamed “discontinued television production” for future use.
Las Cruces is getting a 74,000-square-foot studio to accommodate motion pictures and television series.
