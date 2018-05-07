RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s largest school district is shutting down for one day next week, allowing up to 10,000 teachers to attend a rally demanding better working conditions and education funding.

The Wake County Public School System said Monday it will be closed on May 16, the same day state lawmakers open their annual session. About a quarter of the teachers employed in and around the state’s capital city asked for the day off to participate in the rally. The district’s 160,000 students won’t make up the class time.

The rally is being organized by the state’s association of educators, whose members are unhappy with the Republican-controlled legislature’s decisions on teacher salaries and school funding.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Friday canceled classes on the protest day. Durham County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will also close.