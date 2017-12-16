ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A huge number of volunteers are placing wreaths on tombstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
WTOP-FM reports the annual event drew a large crowd Saturday, with more than 245,000 wreaths placed at grave sites.
The Wreaths Across America caravan traveled earlier this month from Columbia Falls, Maine, where the wreaths were made. The caravan went through several states before arriving in Arlington.
The grand marshals are Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Roger Donlon and his wife, Norma Donlon.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
- Take a last look as Rainier Square tumbles down; second-tallest building in Seattle will rise there | Seattle Sketcher
The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery. A total of 1.2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across the country in 1,238 locations.