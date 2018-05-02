CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — At least two triple-deckers are involved in a large fire just outside of Boston.
WBZ-TV reports firefighters are responding to a massive fire on 10 John St. in Chelsea shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire has been burning for more than an hour, and has collapsed part of one building’s roof. It is unclear how the fire started.
Chelsea is located directly across the Mystic River from Boston.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
___
Information from: WBZ-TV, http://cbsboston.com