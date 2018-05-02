CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — At least two triple-deckers are involved in a large fire just outside of Boston.

WBZ-TV reports firefighters are responding to a massive fire on 10 John St. in Chelsea shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire has been burning for more than an hour, and has collapsed part of one building’s roof. It is unclear how the fire started.

Chelsea is located directly across the Mystic River from Boston.

