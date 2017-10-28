CROSSETT, Ark. (AP) — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at a plywood mill in south Arkansas that’s forced evacuations in the area.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the fire began Saturday moat the Georgia Pacific mill in Crossett, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

A Georgia Pacific spokeswoman and local emergency management officials did not immediately return phone calls and email messages from The Associated Press.

A woman who answered a phone call to Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett declined to provide her name, but said the hospital had not received any patients as a result of the fire.