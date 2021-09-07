MEXICO CITY — A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the port city of Acapulco, Mexico, late Tuesday, Mexico’s seismological agency said, shaking the capital, Mexico City, more than 230 miles away.

Power lines and buildings in the capital swayed as the ground moved for several seconds, and residents rushed outside to seek clear ground. There were no immediate reports of casualties, although some neighborhoods were left without power, according to the head of the Mexico City police.

Civil protection agencies in Mexico’s Guerrero state, home to Acapulco, said the quake led to rockfalls and landslides onto roads, Reuters reported.

The U.S. tsunami warning system said a tsunami threat has been issued.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.