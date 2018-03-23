MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Officials are anticipating a large crowd to attend a student-organized rally against gun violence in Vermont’s capital city.

The march and rally is taking place Saturday in Montpelier to coincide with other March for Our Lives events in Washington, D.C. and around the country in support of victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Burlington Free Press reports that more than 1,500 people have indicated on Facebook that they would attend.

The January 2017 Women’s March in Montpelier attracted thousands of people, overwhelming the small city and highway exists.

According to the March for Our Lives website, smaller events are planned in other parts of the state, in Rutland, Middlebury, Manchester, Putney and Bennington.

The events are happening as Vermont lawmakers consider restrictions on gun access.