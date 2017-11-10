NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City apartment building has been evacuated after a large crack was discovered in the structure.

The New York City Fire Department responded to calls from the Upper East Side apartment around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities evacuated the building after determining the floors could collapse. According to the FDNY, the interior wall crack spans multiple levels of the seven-story building.

Fire officials say the owners of the building had been trying to fix the problem before tenants called 911.

Authorities say tenants will prohibited from returning to the apartment building for at least 24 hours.

Fire officials are not sure what caused the crack. An investigation continues.