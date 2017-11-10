NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City apartment building has been evacuated after a large crack was discovered in the structure.
The New York City Fire Department responded to calls from the Upper East Side apartment around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities evacuated the building after determining the floors could collapse. According to the FDNY, the interior wall crack spans multiple levels of the seven-story building.
Fire officials say the owners of the building had been trying to fix the problem before tenants called 911.
Authorities say tenants will prohibited from returning to the apartment building for at least 24 hours.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
Fire officials are not sure what caused the crack. An investigation continues.