Share story

By
The Associated Press

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — PNM officials say a large animal or an opossum was responsible for a power outage that left nearly 10,000 customers in Rio Rancho and Corrales without power.

A Rio Rancho Fire Rescue spokeswoman says the power went out after a transformer blew Wednesday night.

According to Fire Inspector Jessica Duron-Martinez, the transformer caught fire, but fire crews managed to contain it.

She says much of Rio Rancho’s north end was left without electricity.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

PNM was able to restore power to all affected customers around by early Thursday.

Officials believe an opossum caused the power outage.

The Associated Press