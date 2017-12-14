RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — PNM officials say a large animal or an opossum was responsible for a power outage that left nearly 10,000 customers in Rio Rancho and Corrales without power.
A Rio Rancho Fire Rescue spokeswoman says the power went out after a transformer blew Wednesday night.
According to Fire Inspector Jessica Duron-Martinez, the transformer caught fire, but fire crews managed to contain it.
She says much of Rio Rancho’s north end was left without electricity.
PNM was able to restore power to all affected customers around by early Thursday.
Officials believe an opossum caused the power outage.