HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester-area officials say Amazon plans to open a distribution center near the city.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo says the 70,000-sq. foot (6503-sq. meter) facility planned to be built in suburban Henrietta is a “huge win” for the area. In her Tuesday press conference, Dinolfo said the distribution center will mean a significant number of jobs for Rochester-area residents — though she did not specify how many jobs.

Developer Frank Imburgia says Amazon.com, Inc. is very aggressive and says the facility could be up and running within 120 days.

Dinolfo says the bid Rochester made for the Amazon’s HQ2 project helped open the door for the new distribution center.

Officials declined comment on possible tax breaks Amazon could get for the facility.