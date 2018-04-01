SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — An 11-foot-long (3-meters-long) alligator was found taking a dip in a backyard swimming pool in Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the floating gator on Twitter late Friday.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office show the large reptile paddling in the water before a trapper pulled it onto the lawn.

It wasn’t the only alligator roaming where it didn’t belong.

According to an WFTV-TV report , a 7-foot (2-meter) gator was removed Saturday from a front yard in Titusville. Neighbor Dennis Sweeney said he thought the animal was a large palm frond until he got close to it.

WFTS-TV reports that a Tampa family was awakened early Friday by a 7-foot (2-meter) gator prowling in their front yard. Homeowner Jason Rogers said he initially thought the noise came from a burglar attempting to break in.