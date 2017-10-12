PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials say multiple laptop computers were stolen from a legislative law office at the Rhode Island Statehouse and were found with a suspect at Providence City Hall.
Larry Berman, a House spokesman, told WPRI-TV on Thursday that someone smashed a window to the basement office of a legislative counsel overnight. He says a state laptop used to write legislation was stolen, along with a personal laptop and other personal items belonging to people who worked in the office. He says nothing sensitive was taken.
Berman later told The Associated Press that a third laptop was also taken.
He says the suspect was caught trying to sell the laptops.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza says the person was arrested at city hall.
State police are investigating.