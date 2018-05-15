TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A veteran Los Angeles police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a friend’s 13-year-old daughter.
City News Service reports that 51-year-old Kenneth Collard was arrested Tuesday at his Riverside home.
Authorities allege that he assaulted the teenager last month while staying at a friend’s house in Torrance.
He’s facing criminal charges that carry a possible 32-year prison sentence.
It’s unclear whether Collard has an attorney.
Collard has been with the LAPD for more than 22 years. He’s been placed on paid leave during the investigation.