LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lansing officials are taking another look at renaming a city street after Cesar Chavez, a culmination of 22 years and two attempts to rename other streets after the civil rights activist.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the latest proposal would officially rename a portion of Grand River Avenue as Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. Council member Jody Washington says Old Town is a neighborhood where historically the Latino community settled.

The Old Town Commercial Association initially opposed the renaming, sending letters of opposition written by business owners along the street. But an association official says the group dropped its opposition after disagreements between the association and the Chavez committee became divisive.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the issue next week.

