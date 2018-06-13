ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Lansing man has died after falling into a lake at a mid-Michigan campground.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Pedro Lira was fishing with a friend when he fell into the lake. It says a pre-existing medical condition might have caused Lira to experience distress.
The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lakeside Resort and Campground in Orange Township.
The Lansing State Journal reports bystanders pulled Lira from the lake and began administering CPR. Paramedics continued life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com