The call for protection of Irish Gaelic and its speakers in Northern Ireland has intensified the rift between nationalist parties and unionists, who favor closer ties with Britain.

DUBLIN — Shoved off the radar by arguments over Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and the sexual-harassment scandals in the British Parliament, Northern Ireland is quietly falling deep into crisis. With the power-sharing government that has kept the peace in the province for nearly 20 years in paralysis, Northern Ireland is in danger of coming once again under direct rule from London.

The problems began 11 months ago with a scandal over public funds, but it is a bitter and emotionally charged argument over the role of language that has emerged as the biggest obstacle to ending the damaging standoff.

Parties representing the Irish nationalist and republican community, which is mainly Catholic, want the government to pass legislation to ensure the rights of Irish speakers, a small minority.

Politicians from the Democratic Unionist Party, whose constituency is mainly Protestant and favors union with Britain, where its lawmakers provide crucial votes for the government of Prime Minister Theresa May, have rejected that demand.

The dispute has become a threat to the political arrangement that emerged from the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Each side has accused the other of using the Irish language issue to attack its culture.

“A language is the soul of a people,” said Mairtin O Muilleoir, a lawmaker from Sinn Fein, the main Irish republican party. “If you disrespect a language, you disrespect a people.”

The Northern Ireland government requires the largest parties in the province’s assembly, which have always represented the two main religious groups, to work together in a power-sharing arrangement.

“If you don’t treat your opponents equally, then this experiment, I suppose we could call it, is doomed to collapse,” O Muilleoir said. “And that’s what happened here.”

But many unionists see their side as the aggrieved party. Sammy Morrison, spokesman for Traditional Unionist Voice, a conservative party that holds one of the 90 seats in the assembly, called the language proposal “part of the Republican culture war.”

“They want to get rid of things associated with Britishness and aggressively promote Irishness,” Morrison said. He said a language act could lead to a quota system that favored Irish speakers, mainly Catholics, for public-sector jobs.

For its part, the Democratic Unionist Party has said that an Irish language act would grant the language an undeserved special status.

“We cannot and will not be party to an agreement that elevates the Irish language not only above all others, but above health, education and other vital public services,” it said in a statement.

Many Protestants view the Irish language with suspicion because it “has been used for political purposes,” Morrison said. He cited an oft-quoted saying, often attributed to republicans, that every word spoken in Irish was “another bullet in the freedom struggle.”

But the language does not belong to any one group, say members of Conradh na Gaeilge, also known as the Gaelic League, which advocates for Irish speakers. They say that Irish classes are taught in unionist areas of Belfast and point to the 19th-century founder of their group, David Hyde, the son of a Protestant minister.

Irish is one of the official languages of the Republic of Ireland, where students are required to study it in school for 13 years. The government supports Irish-language TV and radio broadcasts, as well as designated Irish-speaking rural areas called Gaeltacht.

That support has not translated into widespread fluency, however. Last year, only 30 percent of people in the Republic said they were confident in their ability to speak the language, according to statistics provided by Conradh na Gaeilge. That figure was only 8 percent in Northern Ireland.

The language has had a tortured history. Ireland spent centuries as part of the British Empire, which exerted a strong Anglicizing influence and discouraged the use of Irish in the school system and the courts.

Irish was dealt a heavy blow by the Great Famine in the 1840s, which along with emigration halved the size of the population, hitting rural areas especially hard.

But it was re-energized by the Gaelic revival movement of the late 19th century, which advocated it as a way for Irish people to reconnect with their roots and promote a positive national identity.

Cuan O Seireadain, the archivist of Conradh na Gaeilge, sees a similar dynamic at play among young people today, both in Ireland and in the diaspora, who have grown up “in a globalized world” and in the years since the end of the armed conflict in Northern Ireland.

“Since the time of the revival we probably have never had such a sense where people are looking at the language with no baggage,” he said. “They look at it as something that helps identify them as an Irish person, but they’re not looking at it as them being second class in any sense.”

But that is not the case in Northern Ireland. Advocates of a language act, which Britain agreed to in principle in the 2006 St. Andrews Agreement, note that similar laws exist in Scotland and Wales.

There, Welsh and Scots Gaelic, which are related to Irish, have enjoyed a protected status for many years. O Seireadain said the status of Irish speakers in Northern Ireland was subject to the whims of government ministers.

But many unionists again disagree. They say the lack of an act has not stopped the Irish language from being used in specialized schools or on street signs in some republican-majority areas.

And they have little sympathy for the argument that language rights in Northern Ireland should resemble those in other parts of the United Kingdom. Morrison said those comparisons “completely ignore the key point in all of this.”

“In Scotland, in Wales, there is not the association of Welsh and Scots Gaelic with one particular section of a divided community,” he said. “In Northern Ireland, the language is not a neutral thing.”