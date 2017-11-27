EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Lane County commissioners are considering a pilot program that would allow homeless residents with vehicles to camp on private properties near Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports many neighborhoods in the pilot area lie within Eugene’s urban growth boundary but are outside the city limits. Under the program, businesses, churches, nonprofit agencies and other commercial property owners could agree to host homeless campers on their properties.

Commissioners will vote on the matter Tuesday. If the program goes into effect, county staff would review it after a year to gauge its effectiveness.

