WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Work on the Business Interstate 40 improvement project is about to begin in the North Carolina Triad.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Doug Forbes, construction manager of the Business 40 improvement project, says workers will be narrowing the highway down to one lane in each direction starting around 9 p.m. Monday. Forbes said he can guarantee rush hour on Tuesday will be backed up.

Unlike the lane closures that have occurred so far, the latest closures going into effect will last continuously until crews reopen the lanes. That’s scheduled for Jan. 11.

Inside lanes in both directions will be closed during the period, giving workers space to build the supports in the median for a new overpass that will replace the current bridge carrying Peters Creek Parkway traffic over Business 40.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com