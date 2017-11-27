WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — People who travel on Delaware’s Route 1 between U.S. 13 and Pole Bridge Road will have to start looking for an alternative route.
The News Journal in Wilmington reported Sunday that the ongoing U.S. 301 Mainline Project is to blame. Parts of the new U.S. 301 bridge over Route 1 are scheduled be installed.
Lane closures will start 9 p.m. Monday and run through Dec. 6. Some of the lane closures are partial.
Specific information can be found on the Delaware Department of Transportation’s website .
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com