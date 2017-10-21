KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Officials say a landslide at a construction site in northern Malaysia has killed three foreign workers with rescuers searching for 11 others feared trapped in the mud and rubble.

Fire and rescue official Mohamad Rizuan Ramli said a 10-meter (33-feet) high hill slope crashed down at the construction site in northern Penang state, a popular tourist destination, early Saturday. He said the bodies of two Indonesians and an unidentified foreigner have been recovered.

Bangladeshi worker Mohammad Jashim Hussein Ahmad told national Bernama news agency that the landslide happened without warning and was over in just a minute, burying his friends who had no time to run.

Penang city Mayor Maimunah Mohamad Sharif says weather on the island was dry and the cause of the landslide isn’t clear.