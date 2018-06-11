PITTSBURGH (AP) — Heavy rains have led to more landslide problems in western Pennsylvania, leaving at least two homes in danger of collapse.

Allegheny County authorities said in a Twitter post Monday that a landslide in Millville was endangering two homes, neither of which was occupied.

WPXI-TV reported that three homes in the borough were endangered and all would be demolished. The station said they were among the structures evacuated after another landslide in April.

Massive rains that inundated roads and hillsides in the region earlier this year have caused multiple landslides, endangering dozens of structures.

In April, a landslide caused a portion of a road to plummet about 40 feet down a steep hill, prompting evacuation of an apartment complex in East Pittsburgh.