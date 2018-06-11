PITTSBURGH (AP) — Heavy rains have led to more landslide problems in western Pennsylvania, leaving at least two homes in danger of collapse.
Allegheny County authorities said in a Twitter post Monday that a landslide in Millville was endangering two homes, neither of which was occupied.
WPXI-TV reported that three homes in the borough were endangered and all would be demolished. The station said they were among the structures evacuated after another landslide in April.
Massive rains that inundated roads and hillsides in the region earlier this year have caused multiple landslides, endangering dozens of structures.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state culvert fight
In April, a landslide caused a portion of a road to plummet about 40 feet down a steep hill, prompting evacuation of an apartment complex in East Pittsburgh.