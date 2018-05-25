CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A landslide is keeping several people from driving out of an area in northwest Wyoming where they’ve been camping and fishing.

Bridger-Teton National Forest officials expect to clear the rock and dirt from a road near the Little Greys River sometime Friday so the people can get out.

The landslide happened late Thursday. District Ranger Justin Laycock says three or four groups of people are trapped in the area with only one, gravel road in and out.

Forest officials aren’t sure exactly how many people are cut off but say nobody is hurt.

Landslides are common in the region during soggy spring weather. A landslide that happened in February has closed a different road nearby and partially dammed the Greys River.