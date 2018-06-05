Share story

By
The Associated Press

BAT CAVE, N.C. (AP) — A landslide has blocked a state highway in western North Carolina.

The Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department said in a Twitter message that the landslide has blocked N.C. 9 just north of US. 74 A in Bat Cave.

Tons of trees and debris fell onto the road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Geologists with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are at the scene evaluating the landslide blocking the road. Engineer Roger Ayers says crews are working to develop a plan to clear the road. Engineers say it could take weeks to reopen the highway.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Fire department officials say there is no indication anyone was on the road when the landslide occurred.

The Associated Press