BAT CAVE, N.C. (AP) — A landslide has blocked a state highway in western North Carolina.
The Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department said in a Twitter message that the landslide has blocked N.C. 9 just north of US. 74 A in Bat Cave.
Tons of trees and debris fell onto the road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Geologists with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are at the scene evaluating the landslide blocking the road. Engineer Roger Ayers says crews are working to develop a plan to clear the road. Engineers say it could take weeks to reopen the highway.
Fire department officials say there is no indication anyone was on the road when the landslide occurred.