HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Environmental groups and Montana landowners are suing to cancel the U.S. government’s recent sales of 287 oil and gas leases on federal land in the state.

WildEarth Guardians, Montana Environmental Information Center and the three landowners filed their lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.

They claim the U.S. Bureau of Land Management failed to properly study oil and gas drilling’s effects on groundwater sources. They also claim the agency did not address how drilling on those lands would affect the release of greenhouse gases and climate change.

BLM spokesman Al Nash did not have an immediate comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to cancel leases sold in December and March that cover nearly 234 square miles (606 square kilometers) in southeastern, southern and central Montana.