CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Some landlords aren’t happy with changes to a bill aimed at reducing the hazard that lead paint poses to children’s health.

The House Finance Committee last week recommended passage of a bill that would require health care providers to offer lead testing to all children age 2 and younger, and would lower the threshold necessary to trigger mandatory action by landlords to remove harmful sources of lead.

The Concord Monitor reports that the bill will head to the full House in January with an amendment that many property owners oppose. Instead of providing $6 million in grants to property owners, the money would come in the form of a guaranteed loan program with the state covering up to 60 percent of the cost.

