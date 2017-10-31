PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The lawyer for a Portland landlord convicted of violations following a deadly apartment fire is running short on time to continue his appeal.

Gregory Nisbet sought a new trial when he was convicted of code violations stemming from a fire that killed six people in November 2014. His lawyers later asked to be removed from the appeal.

Nisbet has until Nov. 10 to either file a brief or hire a new lawyer to file one on his behalf. He was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter in the same trial in which he was convicted of code violations.

Court officials say Nisbet hasn’t filed anything yet.

The fire started in a plastic disposal container for cigarette butts. Prosecutors described the bedrooms of the home as “death traps.”