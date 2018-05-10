PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A landlord who was sentenced to prison following a fire that killed six people in Maine has agreed to pay close to $300,000 in settlements to the victims’ families.
The Bangor Daily News reports Gregory Nisbet will pay $45,000 to families of each of the victims and $30,000 to a survivor through an insurance policy.
Nisbet was sentenced to 90 days in jail for code violations stemming from the 2014 apartment fire, which was the deadliest in Portland in decades. He has remained free as he appeals his conviction.
Court records show lawyers for the victims of the fire called the settlement “wholly inadequate” and “a pittance.”
Nisbet previously said criminal and civil proceedings have left him “indigent.”
His lawyers have not responded to requests for comment.
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com