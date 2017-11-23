CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — National forest land along a 2-mile stretch of the Verde River near Camp Verde will be temporarily closed to the public to avoid disturbing bald eagles in a breeding area.

Forest Service officials say the closure of an area known as the “Ladders” located downstream from the Beasley Flat day use area will begin Dec. 1 and continue at least through June 30.

Officials say the closure is intended to help avoid having public disturbing nesting eagles. Disturbances could result in abandoned of eggs and loss of young eagles.

Portions of several forest roads and trails are included in the closure area, which encompasses parts of both the Coconino and Prescott national forests.

Common uses of the area include hunting, target shooting, fishing, hiking and off-road vehicle use.