LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing, accused of selling cars without a dealer’s license, has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Stebbing pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of falsifying bills of sale, two counts of filing false state income tax returns and one count of acting as an unlicensed motor vehicle dealer.

A trial date has not been set.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office say Stebbing used online sites to sell 12 vehicles in a 12-month period and didn’t report the income from the sales or the accurate amount on the bills of sale.

State law requires anyone selling more than eight vehicles in a 12-month span to have a dealer’s license.

