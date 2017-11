FIRTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Hickman resident died after his pickup truck crashed off a state highway in southeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Firth. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Benjamin Krueger was driving south when the pickup ran off Nebraska Highway 43, went airborne and rolled several times.

The office says Krueger died at the scene. The crash cause is being investigated.