LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Placid is celebrating its Olympic heritage throughout February.

The Empire State Winter Games will kick off the month. About 2,500 athletes are expected to compete in more than 30 events across 17 sports. Opening ceremony is next Friday at Herb Brooks Arena.

The Adirondack Mountain village, which hosted the Olympic Winter Games in 1932 and 1980, will take on a familiar look during the Winter Games in South Korea. The cauldron used in 1980 will be relit after a torch run and Main Street will be decorated in red, white and blue and adorned with welcome flags.

A highlight of the month is Winterfest, which will include meet-and-greets with former Olympians. One of them will be speed-skater Eric Heiden, who won five gold medals in Lake Placid in 1980.