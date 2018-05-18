LUNA PIER, Mich. (AP) — Some southeastern Michigan residents are being evacuated as water from Lake Erie surges through gaps in a seawall, flooding yards and surrounding homes.

The Monroe News reports Friday that water pumps have been placed at several spots along the shoreline from Luna Pier to Frenchtown Township in Monroe County.

The seawall was damaged during an April 15 storm.

Luna Pier officials say sand and sandbags can be picked up at the city’s public works facility. Some roads and streets in communities along the lakefront have been closed.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Friday morning for the lakeshore. The advisory warns of high waves and high water levels. Wind gusts were expected to produce waves of 3 to 5 feet, and as high as 7 feet.

Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com