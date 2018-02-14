COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results show a missing Lake Elmo woman whose body was found in Cottage Grove died of hypothermia.
Twenty-five-year-old Alexandra Arnt was reported missing Saturday after she failed to arrive home. Law enforcement agencies used a helicopter, a drone, snowmobiles and search and rescue dogs to look for Arnt after her car was found along County Road 19.
Searchers found her body later that evening in a wooded area more than a mile from where her vehicle was found. The temperature was hovering around zero. Arnt’s cell phone was found in her car.
Authorities continue to investigate.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Will Earl Thomas' holdout strategy pay off? 'I cringed,' former NFL agent says
- 8 Seattle-area restaurant closures — and one closing soon
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- Bill and Melinda Gates answer ‘tough’ questions — including about Trump and U.S. giving